iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $170.59

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.59 and last traded at $170.59, with a volume of 5905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.69.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,174,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,678,000 after purchasing an additional 295,118 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,573,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,164,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,145,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81,078 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after purchasing an additional 560,098 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWB)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

