iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $123.90 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.61.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

