iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after buying an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,355,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,051,000 after buying an additional 335,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,296,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,677,000 after buying an additional 131,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,450,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,956,000 after buying an additional 221,389 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,859,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,645,000 after buying an additional 897,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.13. 1,705,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $118.21.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

