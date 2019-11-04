iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 35,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 64,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,453. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.53 and a 1-year high of $118.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

