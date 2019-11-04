ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.73-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.61.

ITT stock opened at $64.57 on Monday. ITT has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.80.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.