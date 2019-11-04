J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

