James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,615,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648,690 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,075,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,839,000 after purchasing an additional 531,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 205,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ opened at $59.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.