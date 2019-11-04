James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 1,035 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 98.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 9,277.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $36.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 17,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $673,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,004 shares of company stock worth $2,640,997 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners set a $51.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.35.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

