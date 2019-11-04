James L. Herbert Sells 20,000 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,354,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neogen stock opened at $65.21 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.59.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 124.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 20.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

