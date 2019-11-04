Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,519,000 after buying an additional 1,177,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,559,000 after buying an additional 321,562 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,484,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,913,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,627,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,153,000 after buying an additional 89,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,591,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $56.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.