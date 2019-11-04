Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Heico by 10,711.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 329,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after buying an additional 326,807 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in Heico during the second quarter valued at about $24,835,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 1,441.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after buying an additional 161,964 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Heico during the second quarter valued at about $11,271,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heico by 49.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after buying an additional 76,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Heico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Heico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $124.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heico Corp has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.67 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.