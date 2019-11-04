Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $105.90 on Monday. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $109.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

In other news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,952.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $3,628,850.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,589,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,389 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.