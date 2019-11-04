Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,021 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 57,791 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.

