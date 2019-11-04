JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

