Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €24.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.67 ($41.48).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €23.70 ($27.56) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 1 year high of €47.14 ($54.81). The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €28.85 and a 200 day moving average of €28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.