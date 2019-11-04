Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HTGC. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 377,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

