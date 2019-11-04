Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for ABIOMED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABIOMED’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABMD. Raymond James cut ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet cut ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann raised their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.20.

ABIOMED stock opened at $216.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.37. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $427.70.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 100.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ABIOMED during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ABIOMED during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 484.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

