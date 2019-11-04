Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caci International in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caci International’s FY2022 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caci International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $233.00 target price on shares of Caci International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.70.

Caci International stock opened at $224.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.90 and a 200-day moving average of $211.46. Caci International has a 1 year low of $138.39 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Caci International news, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $2,943,896.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $108,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,288.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caci International by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caci International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Caci International by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

