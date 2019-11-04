Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $88.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $88.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,467,000 after buying an additional 34,025 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 777,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,463,000 after buying an additional 158,556 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after buying an additional 53,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 511,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

