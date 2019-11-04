Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Yum! Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Yum! Brands in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $138.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $99.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.06. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

In other Yum! Brands news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $627,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

