Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.46 ($33.09).

Jenoptik stock opened at €27.00 ($31.40) on Thursday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a twelve month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.75.

Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

