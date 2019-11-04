JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Sells $34,896.80 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,421,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,159. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,187 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 99,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

