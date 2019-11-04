JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.28.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 188,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $48,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $44,154.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,646.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,335 shares of company stock valued at $222,805. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

