JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 305,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

