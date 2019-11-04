Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $131.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

