Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,370 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,734. The company has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

