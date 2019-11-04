Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after buying an additional 240,367 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

JNJ opened at $131.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

