Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires New Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,928,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,357,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,309,000 after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $86.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.