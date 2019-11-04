JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.74. The stock had a trading volume of 827,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,382. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

