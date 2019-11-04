JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,357,000 after acquiring an additional 275,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.90. 874,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,316,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

