JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after purchasing an additional 275,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272,685 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

JPM stock opened at $127.80 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

