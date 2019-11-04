JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $127.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

