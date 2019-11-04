JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$69.00” Price Target for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSNC. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. 2,355,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,159. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,310,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,117,000 after purchasing an additional 589,977 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 961,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

