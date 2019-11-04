JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $255.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.72. 16,328,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,879,566. The firm has a market cap of $546.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.60 and a 200 day moving average of $186.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $23,173,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,546,147 shares of company stock valued at $839,226,940 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

