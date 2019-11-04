JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Target Price to GBX 260

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RBS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Shore Capital downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 267.23 ($3.49).

LON RBS opened at GBX 216.30 ($2.83) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.80. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($27,962.89).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

