JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Insight 2811 Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 290,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 697,197 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

