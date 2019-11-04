Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,240 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 23,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $793,139.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of JNPR opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

