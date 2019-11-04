Just Energy Group (JE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $670.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.86 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 325.10% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

JE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. 23,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,503. The company has a market cap of $342.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

JE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC upgraded Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

