Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Up 1.3%

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.08, 599,771 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 593,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDMN. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Get Kadmon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $374.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.22.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 96.96% and a negative net margin of 3,974.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.