Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) shares rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.97, approximately 4,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 326,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

KALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 248,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

