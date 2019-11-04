KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.53. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

