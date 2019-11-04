KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Seaport Global Securities

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $36.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. KB Home has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,886 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,140 in the last ninety days. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in KB Home by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

