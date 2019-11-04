KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Trading Down 5.1%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.46, approximately 3,220,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,774,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Get KB Home alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,042,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,886 shares of company stock worth $8,546,140 in the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.