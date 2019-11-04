Keith Harvey Sells 658 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) COO Keith Harvey sold 658 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $70,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $148,650.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $108.65 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $369,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

