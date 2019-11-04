KeyCorp Reiterates Hold Rating for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair (NYSE:W)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

NYSE W traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.74. 5,769,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.89. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $95,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,395.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,751 shares of company stock worth $3,259,991. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

