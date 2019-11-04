Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kforce in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

KFRC opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. Kforce has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $130,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,375 shares of company stock valued at $308,866. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 3,205.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,187,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 154.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 89,325 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 83.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 249.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.