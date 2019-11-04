Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,990 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,397 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 51.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,395,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 818,574 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 82.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,064,000 after purchasing an additional 803,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $97,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,620 shares of company stock worth $5,695,649 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $132.04 on Monday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

