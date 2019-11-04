Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Kin has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $607,127.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Allbit. During the last week, Kin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00221644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.01396881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00121240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinFalcon, Stellarport, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Fatbtc, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, YoBit, Allbit and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

