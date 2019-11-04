Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $7.46 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $386.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

