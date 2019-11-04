Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,995 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 328,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

